Belmond La Samanna Hotel celebrates 49th anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

Overview of the gala evening around the swimming pool. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Belmond La Samanna celebrated its 49th anniversary as St. Martin’s exclusive luxury resort with a cocktail party on Saturday evening. The gala evening saw some 200 invited guests, a mixture of hotel guests, travel agents, media and hotel partners enjoy the ambiance of the “sparkling gem of St. Martin.”

Dance performances and entertainment were organised by Peggy Oulerich (Robert Luckock photo)

The chefs prepared food live in front of guests at the buffet stations. (Robert Luckock photo)

Michelin-starred Chefs Xavier Mathieu (far left), Gilles Goujon (second left) and Marcel Ravin (far right) posing with La Samanna General Manager Eléonore Astier-Petin (third right). (Robert Luckock photo).

The evening coincided with the closing night of Le Festival de L’Epicurien held December 7-10 featuring Michelin-starred chefs Xavier Mathieu (one star), Marcel Ravin (two stars) and Gilles Goujon (three stars). The chefs were invited through L’Epicurien Magazine. The three-day programme celebrated French culinary savoir faire and the finest nuances of its cuisine with celebrated wines from France and around the world.

Guests on Saturday evening were treated to delicious food cooked by the Michelin chefs at buffet stations while mingling around the pool. First Vice-President of the Collectivité Alain Richardson, Second Vice-President Bernadette Davis and their spouses were among elected officials present.

La Samanna’s General Manager Eléonore Astier-Petin reminded guests that La Samanna had opened its doors on December 7, 1973, before thanking all the partners for making Le Festival de L’Epicurien possible. The famous chefs were presented to the audience to rounds of applause.

Live music and dance performances during the evening were organised by choreographer Peggy Oulerich.

