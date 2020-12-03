Belmond La Samanna to re-open February 15, 2021 | THE DAILY HERALD

President and General Manager of LVMH Hospitality Excellence, Andrea Guerra (left) with President Daniel Gibbs.

MARIGOT–Belmond La Samanna Hotel will re-open on February 15, 2021, President of the Collectivité Daniel Gibbs announced on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“It was a pleasure to meet Andrea Guerra, President and General Manager of LVMH Hospitality Excellence and a member of LVMH Executive Committee since 2020,” Gibbs wrote. “He confirmed the decision of the group to re-open La Samanna on February 15, 2021. This is great news for St. Martin after 11 months of closure.

“This is also great news for St. Martin following our supported and collaborative work with the tourism sector to lobby for American guests to access our local hospitality industry. Thank you to Belmond La Samanna for their constant efforts to maintain an exceptional establishment – the pride of St. Martin. This is a real relief for the preservation of economic activity and direct and indirect jobs on the island.”

White Horse Hotels and Belmond Hotels & Trains are part of LVMH Hospitality Excellence.

Secrets Anse Marcel has announced it will reopen January 29, 2021.

