Belvedere Community Center remains biggest polling station | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Voter breakdown by district provided ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Belvedere Community Center (voting District 14), remains the largest polling station with the most eligible voters, according to figures released in a joint press statement from the Ministry of General Affairs and Central Voting Bureau on Wednesday.

The release shows that District 14 Belvedere Community Center has 1,475 voters (last election 1,469), the largest amongst the 20 voting districts. The second largest is District 9 Bute Hotel 1,463 (last election1,429); then District 3, the St. Maarten Senior Recreational Center with 1,446 (last election 1,445); followed by District 4 Sister Marie Laurence School 1,443 (last election (1,429); District 15 Melford Hazel Sports and Recreational Center with 1,438 voters (last election 1,415); District 6 Milton Peters College (MPC) with 1,435 (last election 1,419); then District 5 the Dutch Quarter Community Center with 1,434 voters (last election 1,446); District 10 NIPA with 1,427 (last election 1,418); District 7 Rupert Maynard Community Center with 1,425 voters (last election 1,420); District 8 St. Maarten Academy with 1,405 voters (last election 1,391); District 2 Sundial School with 1,396 (last election 1,389); District 11 Charles Leopold Bell School with 1,288 (last election 1,267); District 16 Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) with 1,248 (last election 1,221); District 13 Simpson Bay Sports Community Center with 1,117 voters (last election 1,122); District 1: John Larmonie Center with 935 voters (last election 946); District 18 Seventh-Day Adventist School with 918 voters (last election 914); District 12 Leonald Conner School with 815 voters (last election 834); District 17 Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk with 507 voters (last election 480); District 20 St. Martin’s Home with 67 voters (last election 70) and the smallest voting district is District 19 Huis van Bewaring with 65 voters (a major up-tick form last election when only 28 voters were registered).

The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours and public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases. The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau said they appreciate the community’s involvement in exercising their democratic right to vote and look forward to a robust turnout on August 19.

