Benae Fitzpatrick wins ‘fiercely contested’ Interscholastic Spoken Word Competition | THE DAILY HERALD

Winner Benae Fitzpatrick collecting one of his prizes.

CAY HILL–St. Dominic Primary sixth grader Benae Dawkins Fitzpatrick won the “fiercely contested” third Annual Interscholastic Spoken Word Competition with two powerful and touching spoken word pieces that shed light on bullying and suicide awareness.

“That was a great performance,” “that touched my heart,” and “exceptional performance,” were amongst the comments made to Fitzpatrick after the competition, which was organized by the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation to raise awareness on issues affecting men’s mental health.

Benae performing on stage.

Whispers and gasps could be heard from the audience as Benae delivered his second piece in which he emotionally portrayed the feelings of someone who is trapped, lost and feeling as if they were at the end of their journey. He was supported on stage by Gualberto Pérez; Jaiden T. Mardembrough; Xavier Fitzpatrick Aventurin and Dwayne McGarrell.

Fitzpatrick thanked his parents, his grandma, coach ISSA•KAMAL (Christian K. L. I. Nathaniel), Paula Gordon; Milouschka Euson, St Dominic Primary teachers Melisa Labasti and Kimberley Duzong; Emerald Funeral Home, Valentin Davis from Sheer Restaurant, Motorworld and everyone else who in one way or another helped him put on what was seen as an excellent production.

The competition featured two rounds: round 1 titled “I Do Too” and Round 2 titled “Trapped in My Thoughts.”

Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School’s Aaron Peters placed 1st runner up and MAC John A Gumbs Campus pupil Abdiel Joseph placed 2nd runner up. Other participants included Saveon Elgin of the Seventh Day Adventist School; Lamar Skinner of the Seventh Day Adventist School; Remyson Clemencia of the Seventh Day Adventist School and Tyrell Wright of the Prins Willem Alexander School for Special Education (PWAS).

The event was judged by a panel that included Es Dra Richardson, Basilio Jack, Sharon Layne, Piet Valies and Ornesto Richardson.

Coordinators said in a statement that pupils displayed exceptional acting skills. President of the organization, Ahmad “Ahmiie” Gumbs, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and acknowledged the challenges faced during the event. He said the organisation is committed to addressing these challenges for the continued growth and success of future events.

Throughout the evening, the audience participated in numerous quizzes and had the opportunity to win prizes. The Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation thanked all sponsors and individuals who contributed to the event's success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/benae-fitzpatrick-wins-fiercely-contested-interscholastic-spoken-word-competition