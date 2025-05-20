BES population increased by nearly 1,600 last year | THE DAILY HERALD

A chart showing the population dynamics of St. Eustatius in 2024. Graphic courtesy of the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

ST. EUSTATIUS/SABA–The population of the Caribbean Netherlands stood at nearly 32,000 at the beginning of this year, an increase of five percent or 1,583 people compared to the previous year, according to figures from the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Most of the increase was attributed to Bonaire, the largest of the three so-called BES islands. Bonaire’s population stood at 26,552 on January 1, a rise of 6% or 1,419 people compared to the preceding year.

A chart showing the population dynamics of Saba in 2024. Graphic courtesy of the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The island’s growth was mostly due to positive net migration. Some 1,220 more people immigrated to Bonaire than moved abroad in 2024. Bonaire also recorded a modest natural population growth, with 82 more births than deaths last year.

The number of Bonaire residents born outside of the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 1,345 in 2024. Of these, most were born in the Netherlands, Colombia, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic.

St. Eustatius had a total of 3,270 residents on January 1, an increase of 2% or 66 people compared to the previous year. Like Bonaire, this was due to more people settling on the island than leaving.

The number of St. Eustatius residents born outside of the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 60 in 2024. Those born in St. Maarten grew in particular, while there were declines in the number of those born in Curaçao and the United States (US).

Saba’s population stood at 2,158 on January 1, an increase of 5% or 98 people compared to the previous year. Exactly 213 people moved to the island in 2024, while 105 people left, resulting in a positive net migration rate of 108.

The number of Saba residents born outside of the Caribbean Netherlands increased by more than 90 in 2024. The number of residents born in the Netherlands, St. Maarten and Suriname rose, and there was a drop in those born in Curaçao.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bes-population-increased-by-nearly-1-600-last-year