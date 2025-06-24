BES students engage with island leaders in The Hague | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants of “The Best for the BES” event in The Haguronte with Island Governor of St. Eustatius Alida Francis (seated, third from right) and Island Governor of Saba (seated, third from left), and Cabinet Secretary Rayan Rammo representing Bonaire (seated, second from left).

THE HAGUE–Students from Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius (BES islands) met with island leaders this week during a special event titled “The Best for the BES”, organised by foundation WeConnect. Held on June 18, in The Hague, the event aimed to bridge the gap between job opportunities on the islands and young professionals and students currently studying in the Netherlands.

Island Governors Alida Francis (St. Eustatius) and Jonathan Johnson (Saba) made time during their busy working visit to the Netherlands to attend the session. Representing Bonaire was Cabinet Secretary Rayan Rammo.

Each official delivered a pitch highlighting the employment needs and opportunities on their respective islands. Francis noted that St. Eustatius currently has around 40 open vacancies and is actively welcoming students and professionals with island roots. She highlighted the case of Eliscia, a Statian student pursuing a degree in International Safety and Security Studies, who hopes to complete her internship on her home island.

Johnson advised students to gain work experience before returning home. “Take your time to build a strong foundation,” he said. Rammo encouraged students not to be discouraged by job postings that require years of experience. “Apply anyway – your connection to the island is a valuable asset,” he stated. The officials also emphasised that young professionals can still contribute to the islands from afar.

The event also featured the presentation of policy recommendations by the student think tank “It’s in our Nature.” Comprising ten Caribbean students, the group proposed nature-inclusive solutions for sustainable development on the BES islands. Ideas included improved rainwater harvesting, creating markets for local products, and encouraging school gardens for youth.

“It would be great to see more cooperation between environmental and social organisations – across all three islands,” said participant Dhaishendra. The think tank was a joint initiative of WeConnect and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature (LVVN).

A joint brainstorming session between students and officials focussed on how to turn brain drain into brain gain. “Be proactive, think outside the box, and share your ideas – anything is possible,” students were told. Officials welcomed the input, noting that young people bring fresh ideas and modern skills to aging local workforces. The event left both students and leaders energised and optimistic about closer cooperation in the future.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bes-students-engage-with-island-leaders-in-the-hague