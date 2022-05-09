BES(t)4Kids team appoints field coach | THE DAILY HERALD

New BES(t)4Kids field coach Paula Pandt-Pompier (centre) with her husband Jacquil Pandt (right) and Government Commissioner Alida Francis (left).



ST. EUSTATIUS–BES(t)4Kids recently appointed a field coach to support the day-care centres and out-of-school programmes in St. Eustatius. The contract with field coach Paula Pandt-Pompier, a qualified and experienced professional in childcare and education, was signed at the Government Administration Building on Friday morning.

Pandt-Pompier, who is presently teaching at Bethel Methodist School, will strengthen the BES(t) 4Kids team, which further consists of Social Domain director Carol Jack-Roosberg and project leader Angela Dekker.

BES(t)4Kids aims to have the best quality for all seven childcare centres in Statia. A basic Island Ordinance for Childcare has been in place since 2020, stipulating all requirements to offer professional, responsible care and education to children up to 12 years old.

The field coach will visit the centres and offer support and coaching for these establishments to meet quality standards. Pandt-Pompier will investigate safety, the qualifications of personnel, the activities they offer, their pedagogical plans and the contact with parents.

Based on their needs, the field coach will assist the organisations via workshops, suggestions, and motivating persons to participate in courses and trainings. She will also prepare an analysis of the needs in general and per organisation specifically.

This month, Pandt-Pompier will participate in coaching by the twinning programme in Statia with Dutch childcare organisations. In June, she will also be participating in a two-week training in the Netherlands as part of the Twinning Programme together with three directors from Statia.

Jack-Roosberg said, “We expect that we will be able to implement all aspects of the Island Ordinance in Statia with this additional support.”

Government Commissioner Alida Francis congratulated the newly appointed field coach and wished her success.

The contract is for one year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bes-t-4kids-team-appoints-field-coach