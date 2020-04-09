Bethany Home implement strict procedures for care of seniors | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Since March 16 the Bethany Home in Marigot has reorganized and adapted to the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis by complying with recommendations from the regional health authority ARS and the Collectivité of St. Martin.

The Home has set up a specific area for detection of COVID-19 in case of suspicion of contamination of a resident or group of residents. Medical professionals have worked on the realization of the care procedures in collaboration with the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital and an attending physician. A business continuity plan has been drawn up in order to continue missions even in the event of reduced staff.

A COVID 19 Crisis Unit bringing together all the heads of department has been set up. The coordinating doctor is Doctor Olivo. Measures that have been taken are: total suspension of visits since March 15 and suspension on resident outings (unless there is a reason to do so), suspension of non-essential interventions by external suppliers (physiotherapist, pedicurist, volunteers etc.), reinforcement of hygiene barrier measures for all staff and the obligation to wear a surgical mask for all staff in contact with residents since March 25, drastic limitation and filtering of entries by external providers to the institution.

The application of hygiene measures is strict and controlled, there is staff training with specific modules for health professionals on the knowledge of the disease, the national health strategy, protective measures for individuals, etc. reinforcement of cleaning procedures for premises and equipment, creation of a circulation plan for residents within the home taking into account their physical condition and a dressing room has been organized for all personnel in contact with residents in order to limit the entry of contact elements into the facility.

Professionals are doing everything possible to limit the effects of this confinement on the morale of the residents. The activities were modified because of hygiene measures and social distancing but not suspended.

All of the services are working to build a protection around Bethany Home to safeguard residents. The home is committed to maintaining quality care and living conditions. To date, fortunately, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

The establishment remains in contact with the families by telephone or e-mail. They are informed of arrangements made for the health of their loved ones. The teams remain at their disposal to answer questions, give them news and put them in touch with loved ones.

Territorial Councillor and President of the Bethany Home Annette Philips has made sure the home has sufficient quantities of masks, gloves, sanitizer gel and liquid soap.

Concerning the Home Nursing Care Service (SSIAD – Claire Arrondel), a number of measures have also been taken for elderly people who are being cared for at home. These include: mandatory wearing of surgical masks by all staff, training of SSIAD staff, by the coordinating physician, implementing hygiene measures, social distancing, taking daily temperature of all patients and staff, stopping visits in the afternoons for patients who do not require technical care.

