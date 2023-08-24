Bethel Methodist School opens doors for new academic year | THE DAILY HERALD

Bethel Methodist School Principal Jarmilla Wilson-Berkel (back row, third left) with teachers and staff members.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Bethel Methodist School (BMS) has opened the 2023-2024 school year with a record number of pupils at the primary level.

The school year officially began on Monday, August 21, with a school population of 129 pupils, including seven new pupils in the Early Education Group.

At an assembly held at the Bethel Methodist Chapel, Reverend Telford Matthew and School Principal Jarmilla Wilson-Berkel welcomed back pupils, teachers, and families to a year of growth, learning, and service, all anchored in Christ, the school’s “chief cornerstone”.

Bethel Methodist School pupils, teachers and staff at the assembly held at the Bethel Methodist Chapel.

A few Bethel Methodist School pupils.

Bethel Methodist School tiny tots and their teachers.

The school’s theme for this academic year is “With a Heart to Serve, We are Anchored in Christ, Our School’s Chief Cornerstone.” Wilson-Berkel expressed her excitement about opening the doors to another exciting school year. “As the summer sun gently gives way to the crisp breeze of fall, the school is thrilled to extend a warm welcome back to its students.”

She spoke about the importance of having a solid foundation upon which everyone can build their dreams and aspirations. She emphasised that faith and devotion to Christ serve as that cornerstone, providing unwavering guidance and strength in all that they do. “Just as a cornerstone anchors a structure, our faith anchors us to the values of compassion, empathy, and service that form the core of our BMS community,” she said.

Throughout this academic journey, BMS will strive to embody the spirit of service, nurturing a deep sense of responsibility towards each other and the world around them. Together, as a united community, the school will work tirelessly to cultivate an environment of inclusivity, respect, and kindness. Wilson-Berkel said their actions will reflect the love and teachings of Christ, inspiring others through their dedication to serving not only their immediate community but also those in need beyond their school.

She encouraged each pupil to let their light shine brightly, illuminating the path for others to follow. She reminded everyone that education is not just about acquiring knowledge, but also about using that knowledge for the betterment of society. To the parents and guardians, she said their partnership is invaluable. She also thanked them for their invaluable partnership and support in helping pupils reach new heights and embrace values that will shape them into responsible and compassionate leaders of tomorrow.

During her speech, Wilson-Berkel shared some things that children want from their parents, such as showing instead of telling, providing hugs and kisses, being their safe haven, accepting them for who they are, letting them play outside, giving them nutritious food, trusting them, and praising them.

“Children want their parents/guardians to be their safe haven, so always be there for them no matter what. Don’t just talk to your children; talk with them. Sometimes the children just want to be heard without receiving judgement or lecture. Accept your children for who they are and what they have accomplished, and don’t compare them with other students,” she said.

Wilson-Berkel encouraged parents to let their children play outside frequently and to provide them with nutritious and tasty food. She emphasised that children want to be trusted and encouraged, and that a parent’s praise means a lot to them.

Addressing the teachers and staff, Wilson-Berkel expressed her excitement about embarking on another educational journey with them. She assured them that she is available to assist with lesson planning, resources, or any other educational matters to make their teaching experience as smooth and effective as possible. She is looking forward to a successful and fulfilling school year ahead.

Acknowledging the administrative staff, auxiliary staff and custodians, Wilson-Berkel expressed her appreciation for their dedication to creating a positive and enriching environment for the students. She is optimistic about a productive and successful year ahead.

Wilson-Berkel encouraged everyone in the BMS School family to step into the new school year with enthusiasm, resilience and a heart full of love. She emphasised that their actions and words should reflect the teachings of Christ and their unity should be a testament to the strength of their faith.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bethel-methodist-school-opens-doors-for-new-academic-year