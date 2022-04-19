Big crowd at Easter ‘J’ouvert wet-down’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Revellers dancing near the Rebels Band HD trailer

The Rebels Band HD was live on the street with the addition of the vocal members of the Jamm Boyzz Band on a trailer with their high octane music.

Calypsonian Ramona “Sexy Mona” Hendricks-Duinkerk enjoying herself.

Revellers being doused with water.

ST. EUSTATIUS– Hundreds of revellers turned out for the annual Easter Monday J’ouvert Wet-Down.

The J’ouvert Wet Down began in the Golden Rock area near One Link Supermarket and ended at Global Terminal Investments (GTI) Statia Playground, where a breakfast food sale took place.

Revellers looked forward to the wet-down as they would be showered with water from a nearby water truck as they jammed away to the music. Revellers got a double dose of water from the heavens twice during the J’ouvert Wet-Down as it rained on them the event in addition to getting doused by water from the nearby water truck.

There was security on hand and Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN members were also seen leading the parade and escorting the revellers to the end point to ensure the participants’ safety. Many people travelled from Saba to participate in the Easter celebrations. Bands from St. Kitts were also on the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/big-crowd-at-easter-j-ouvert-wet-down