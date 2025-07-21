Big Shenn is new Road March King in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Loca performing in the audience.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Big Shenn won St. Eustatius’ 2025 Road March competition, which took place at the island’s Carnival village last Friday in front of a large crowd.

Big Shenn accepting the 2025 Road March title from 2023 winner Loca.

A total of six contestants competed for the title of Road March champion. The contestants were 2023 winner Loca, Big Shenn, BSER, Mr. Spice, Shaza B, and T-Time RSE. The master of ceremonies was Leonico “Zhivago” Lopes.

Commissioner of Culture Rechelline Leerdam presented the winner’s trophy and medal to Big Shenn, who earned a total of 245 points, beating second place Loca by 13 points.

Mr. Spice came in third, with 225 points.

The judges for the competition were Basbert Humphey, Anderson Pemberton and Anhnel Pemberton.

Statia Carnival continues today, Monday, with Youth Night and Groovy Show, which will see young talent take to the stage to showcase their skills.

