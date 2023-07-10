Bijlani asks for understanding as he addresses health concerns | THE DAILY HERALD

Chairperson of Parliament MP Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani.





PHILIPSBURG–Chairperson of Parliament Member of Parliament (MP) Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani is asking for understanding and support as he addresses health concerns.

The MP told The Daily Herald on Monday that he recently found out that he has heart-related issues and he will be travelling either to the Cayman Islands or India, and will possibly have to undergo heart-related surgery. He explained that he is expected to be out for just under a month and he is expected to be back by August. As Parliament is currently in recess, the MP does not foresee any issues.

Bilani alerted the public to his medical concerns in a recent post on his Facebook page, captioned “A Brief Update Regarding my Health.”

In that post, he said: “Unfortunately, I have been experiencing some health concerns recently, and as a result, I have been seeking medical consultation. While I don’t have all the answers just yet, I firmly believe that taking this step is necessary to ensure my overall well-being,” stated the MP.

“During this time, I kindly ask for your understanding and support. I might not be as available or responsive as usual, as my focus will be on getting the necessary medical attention and following any prescribed treatment plans. Your patience and consideration during this period would mean a lot to me.

Rest assured that I am doing everything possible to address my health concerns and regain my strength. I am hopeful for a positive outcome and look forward to getting back to normal soon,” stated Bijlani in the post.

“Thank you for your understanding, thoughts, and well wishes during this challenging time. Your support means the world to me and I am grateful to have such wonderful people in my life.”

