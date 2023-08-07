Bijlani recovering after successful bypass surgery | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Chairperson of Parliament Member of Parliament (MP) Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani is recovering after undergoing successful heart bypass surgery in Mumbai, India, on August 1, 2023.

Bijlani told The Daily Herald that he had been admitted to the medical facility on June 30 and underwent the bypass on August 1. “The operation lasted for 10 hours with five bypass grafts harvested. I regained consciousness to recognise the following day,” Bijlani said from his hospital bed. “My doctor was Dr. Bhattacharya and I was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.”

The MP said he will be updated on August 16, on whether he can fly. Bijlani had also released a video message updating on his medical procedure. In the video update, he stated that after seven days he was moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed in a room where he had a little access to social media. While in the ICU, he said, this was restricted and only a limited number of persons were allowed to see him.

“My progress everyday was, according to the doctors, a good improvement and I hope I keep it the same way and soon will be back on my rock, St. Maarten,” he said.

The MP recently found out that he had heart-related issues and had reached out to the public in a Facebook post, for understanding.

