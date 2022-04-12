Billionaire Abramovich offloaded yacht on first day of Ukraine war | THE DAILY HERALD

Yacht “Aquamarine” (Heesen Yachts photo)



VLISSINGEN–A Dutch-built yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was offloaded on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine. The Guardian reported that the vessel, which is currently sitting in dry dock in Vlissingen, had been transferred to David Davidovich, a “close associate” of the former owner of the English Premier League football club Chelsea.

Davidovich also took control of Norma Investments Ltd., a company listed in the British Virgin Islands that holds stakes in renewable energy and tech start-ups, according to the Wall Street Journal last month.

Norma Investments is the only registered shareholder in MHC Jersey Ltd,, a Channel Islands-based company which is the official owner of the yacht Aquamarine. Both companies were transferred to Davidovich on February 24.

Davidovich told The Guardian in a statement: “I can confirm that I am the owner of MHC Jersey Ltd and the Aquamarine yacht.”

The Netherlands announced last week that it had seized 14 superyachts linked to Russians named on the European Union’s sanctioned list, including two that are in Dutch dockyards for repairs, but Davidovich said he was unaware of any sanctions applying to Aquamarine.

The 50-metre-long four-deck Aquamarine was built by Oss-based Heesen Yachts and finished in January 2021, with a reported price tag of 33 million euros.

Abramovich moved two other yachts from his fleet to Turkey just before the sanctions took effect and has two more boats moored in the Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/billionaire-abramovich-offloaded-yacht-on-first-day-of-ukraine-war