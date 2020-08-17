Billy Folly Rd. drainage project now complete | THE DAILY HERALD

VROMI Minister Egbert Doran (third left) with the contractor of the Billy Folly Road drainage project and other VROMI personnel.

PELICAN–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran announced on Sunday that the project to increase drainage on Billy Folly Road in Pelican has been completed.

The project started on June 15, after being delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown in April.“Over the years, this area has developed into a popular tourist destination with the establishment of various resorts, hotels, bars and restaurants.“During heavy rainfall, a large pool of water would settle in the area of Atrium Hotel and Baker’s Suites which would force pedestrians to manoeuvre around the pool of settling water and risk being splashed by passing motorists.

This situation became a major issue for residents, visitors and business owners alike.“The project was started with the aim to eliminate this major problem with the [installation of – Ed.] a drainage pipe in front of Atrium Hotel and connecting it to the existing trench on The Corner Road,” said VROMI in a press release on Sunday.Doran visited the site on Friday and met with the project’s contractor as well as staff from the Department of Infrastructure Management.

“Due to the heavy rainfall that preceded the visit, the Minister and those present had a first-hand opportunity to witness that there was no longer any settling rainwater in the area.“Minister Doran applauded the staff of the Department of Infrastructure Management and the contractor for their diligence in ensuring the completion of this project, as our residents and visitors alike can now safely use the area.

The Minister would like to thank the community at large for their patience in this matter,” said VROMI.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/billy-folly-rd-drainage-project-now-complete