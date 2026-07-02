Biodiversity Mangrove Nursery inaugurated in Orient Bay Mon | THE DAILY HERALD

Wooden walkways make it possible to stroll around the site. (Robert Luckock photo)

ORIENT BAY–A ceremony was held Monday, June 29, to inaugurate the Biodiversity Mangrove Nursery and the latest landscaping to the site, located on Rue de la Baie Orientale, opposite the Salines d’Orient pond.

The main attendees were officials and rangers from Réserve Naturelle, the Réserve’s management association President, Anne-Karine Fleming, former President Pierre Aliotti, Conservatoire du Littoral management, representatives from Sint Maarten Nature Foundation, the Collectivité, contractor Farwood, and invited guests.

“This project, which began a few years ago, has had enormous difficulties in getting off the ground, which makes this inauguration all the more precious today,” disclosed Fleming in her introduction. “Thanks to the commitment of the outgoing President, Pierre Alliotti, in 2022, the Mangrove Nursery project was finally able to begin.

“A branch of the Salines d' Orient pond was excavated, and the nursery for the endemic mangrove species of St. Martin (red, black, and gray) was built. Many thanks to the Conservatoire du Littoral, a partner in the project, and Fondation de France, our funding partner.

“Thanks to the efforts of all the Réserve agents who collect the seeds, even during other missions, this nursery is always abundant. There is no protocol to date for planting mangroves, so this nursery also serves as a scientific study.”

Fleming highlighted the work of project coordinators Alexina and Chris, who maintain the charts for this study and also come out several times a week to water, plant, and clean. They both also oversaw the landscaping work.

“I invite you to look around and stroll around the site to fully admire the work done by Farwood, A big thank you to you and also for your patience.”

The site consists of wooden walkways leading out from the nursery. The walkways offer access around the site, overcoming the muddy areas in times of rainfall, and importantly are wheelchair-accessible for people with reduced mobility.

The current very dry spell means the site is not so attractive to the eye, but normally water levels would be higher, with more greenery, and birds singing.

Fleming emphasised it is still an ongoing project. “Because there is no official protocol for planting mangroves the best way, every seed is coded, the type, when it was planted, where the seed came from, how it was watered (rain water or seawater) and that helps us to keep track to get the best results."

Some mangroves planted a few years ago have grown to a good size. About 100 mangrove seedlings have been planted to date, though a few did not make it.

“A lot of mangroves were destroyed in hurricanes and by man. Now that we understand more about the role of mangroves as a cleaning filter and as a protective barrier, re-planting is all the more important as sea levels rise worldwide,"she added.

The second phase of the project's development was launched thanks to funding from the Rotary Club St. Martin Sunset to install benches and the Republican Commitment Contract for the signage for the entrance.

“The mangrove nursery is a unique place in St. Martin, already well animated by Vincent, our Head of Education, who regularly brings our primary and secondary school students here as part of the Marine Educational Areas, but also hosts visits from scientific teams during their excursions in our territory,” stated Fleming. “We would like to invite associations from the island, particularly from Quartier d' Orleans, to see this as a place where young and old can spend time, not necessarily to plant, but also to spend precious moments in a site so close to our nature and ponds.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/biodiversity-mangrove-nursery-inaugurated-in-orient-bay-mon