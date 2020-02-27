BIP shares info on intellectual property at COCI workshop | THE DAILY HERALD

BIP Director Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford addressing attendees during the session.

PHILIPSBURG–Bureau for Intellectual Property (BIP) Director Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford gave insight into how someone can increase their business value with intellectual property (IP) during one of St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (COCI’s) workshop series for entrepreneurs recently.

She also covered the basics of IP and IP rights applicable to St. Maarten, such as trademarks, patents and copyrights.

“Attendees enthusiastically put their knowledge to the test with the questions and answers game related to IP,” BIP said in a press release about the session.

Rosen-Sandiford urged attendees to use the information they had received. “You paid US $20 registration. I want to leave you with $1,000 worth of information and inspire you to innovate and create your million-dollar idea(s),” she said towards the end of the session.

COCI board President Benjamin Ortega thanked the BIP Director for her presentation with a token of appreciation. BIP applauds COCI for its initiative in providing “these essential workshops” for the business community, which “better equip the entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to grow their businesses.”

BIP said it looks forward to partnering with COCI for future workshops and hopes to see businesses tap into the use and benefits of IP, as IP is an essential business tool, but often an untapped source of economic prosperity.

