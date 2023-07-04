Bishop asks forgiveness for church’s slavery past | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Bishop for the Dutch Caribbean Luis Secco has written an open letter in which he seeks forgiveness for the role the Roman Catholic Church played in perpetuating slavery in the past. His appeal comes in light of the commemoration of 160 years since the abolition of slavery in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In his letter, Secco acknowledged that some members and religious leaders of the Catholic Church, driven by misinterpretations of the Holy Scriptures and personal, primarily economic gain, were complicit in the dehumanisation of individuals through slavery. “Such acts are reprehensible and contradict the principles of our Christian faith. For this, I ask for forgiveness,” he stated.

Secco also emphasised that this acknowledgment of the past does not negate the ongoing efforts of the church to serve and care for the community. He recalls the numerous contributions of the church to society, including the establishment of schools, hospitals, sports facilities, nursing homes and even care centres for leprosy patients.

Secco concluded with a pledge that the Catholic Church will continue to strive for liberation, reconciliation and social and spiritual healing. He reminded of the fundamental belief “that we are all brothers and sisters and that we must be accountable for how we treat our fellow human beings.”

