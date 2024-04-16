Bishop Secco ordains deacon in St. Eustatius | THE DAILY HERALD

Bishop Luis Secco blessing Deacon Valentine Ricardo Fortin.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Roman Catholic Bishop Luis Secco ordained Valentine Ricardo Fortin as a deacon in a special service in St. Eustatius on Sunday.

From left: Father Lukas Batmomolin, Deacon Valentine Ricardo Fortin and Bishop Luis Secco.

In addition to the bishop, the service was also attended by a number of Catholic clergy from around the Dutch Caribbean, including Father Curtis Meris from Curaçao, Father Rafael Cananea from Aruba and Father Zbigniew Orlikoezibi from Saba. There were also a deacon from Aruba and an altar server from St. Maarten.

A long-time lay minister, Fortin said he is looking forward to continuing to work with local priest Father Lukas Batmomolin, who was also at the ordination service.

In an address, Fortin reflected on his youth in the church and attending Catholic school, as well as the years he “strayed” from the faith.

He also spoke about his path to the deaconate and the parish priests he has assisted over many years.

Island Governor Alida Francis and Island Council Member Glenville Schmidt also said kind words about Fortin during the service.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bishop-secco-ordains-deacon-in-st-eustatius