Black History celebration at Statia’s Wilhelmina Park | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Dominicano community in St. Eustatius meeting the royal family at historic Wilhelmina Park on February 8.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius’ Department of Culture will be hosting a two-day event at the Wilhelmina Park in connection with Black History Month, 11:00am-9:00pm Saturday and Sunday, February 25-26.

The event will feature performers from the island and abroad, such as Herman Dorbeck, Joey’s Friends, D’Vybzz, Team X, Juvelle, Ash, The Bright Morning Stars, Omari Banks, B Plus Band, Remo & The Barbwire Band and Roots Bhningi.

Entrance to the celebrations is free. There will be several booths featuring a mixture of snacks and refreshments on sale.

The park recently obtained a facelift for the royal visit.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/black-history-celebration-at-statia-s-wilhelmina-park