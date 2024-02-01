Black Lives Matter flag raised at US Consulate | THE DAILY HERALD

To celebrate Black History Month

WILLEMSTAD–On Thursday, February 1st, the US Consulate Curacao raised the Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag in recognition of Black History Month and “as a symbol of our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in everything we do,” according to a release.

Black History Month is held each February to commemorate and celebrate African American history and the African diaspora. While originating in the United States, it has received international recogni-tion in countries including Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“Black history is American history, and we honour the profound impact of African diaspora culture and the immeasurable contributions of Black Americans to the world,” added the consulate.

Black Lives Matter began with a hashtag that initially focused on treatment of racial minorities by police, but over time the phrase has garnered international attention. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” seeks to raise awareness of and respond to ongoing racism in the United States and abroad. It also draws attention to the need to end systemic racism and inequity experienced by communities of color, and most acutely, people of African descent.

Raising BLM flags on US embassy and consulate flagpoles throughout the world calls attention to efforts to advance racial equity and mitigate racism in the United States and worldwide. It is a visible reminder of the collective responsibility to confront the injustices that exist today, the statement con-cluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/black-lives-matter-flag-raised-at-us-consulate