Block Party, Causeway Jump-Up to kick off Carnival 2025 pre-season | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation and the St. Maarten Police Force started mandatory inspections over the weekend for all vehicles participating in road events for the Carnival season. Inspections will continue for the next few weeks, on Saturdays only.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will host the first two events of the Carnival 2025 pre-season on Friday and Saturday.

The foundation and its partner Republic Bank will host the Carnival Kick-Off Block Party at the bank’s parking lot in Philipsburg on Friday, March 14.

The event is open to the public and will feature entertainment by Skillful Band and DJ Kilo. Food and beverages will be on sale. The event runs from 5:00pm until 1:00am.

The second event will be held on Saturday, March 15, and will be the first road event of the Carnival season. The popular Causeway Jump-Up will kick off in Simpson Bay at 8:00pm and will make its way down Simpson Bay and Airport Road, over the Causeway Bridge, then down Union Road, Welfare Road, and end in the area of Kim Sha Beach.

"We are excited to get Carnival activities underway. This season has been filled with much needed structural work behind the scenes. From discussions and negotiations with the government to changes within the organisation, we have been very occupied with administrative things. So, to do a little fettin’ will be a welcome change," SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki said.

