Bloem withdraws from CBCS board nomination | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Attorney Jairo Bloem has withdrawn his conditional nomination to serve as chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS), citing what he described as a “highly and completely unnecessary politicized matter.”

In an email dated Saturday, October 4, 2025, addressed to Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs and Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Bloem declined the nomination, expressing frustration over the backlash from the nomination process.

“What started as a straightforward decision to resolve a simple, but cardinal and long-due staffing issue … regretfully became, in my opinion, a highly and completely unnecessary politicized matter,” Bloem wrote.

He said that those most vocal in opposing or debating the issue had neither presented constructive alternatives nor contributed to resolving the vacancy.

Bloem extended his appreciation to both Gumbs and Mercelina. He thanked Gumbs for her trust in asking him to serve, and commended Mercelina for supporting the nomination in the government coalition, “untroubled by the possible – political – ramifications.”

Bloem concluded his message by wishing both leaders success in their ongoing efforts related to the CBCS.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bloem-withdraws-from-cbcs-board-nomination