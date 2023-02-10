BLUE CARPET EVENT | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Beyond Kultura Event Foundation.in collaboration with NIA is inviting parents to come with their 5-7 years old kids to the launch of our LOCALLY produced STORY reading VIDEO of MINA MARINA, a mermaid who fights to keep our Caribbean sea clean.

The Event will take place on Saturday 11th February

At NIA (NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS) at the John Larmonie Center on Long Wall road, Philipsburg.

We will have snacks and drinks for the kids (free) and an underwater world of Mina Marina in placemats is being sold.

We are most grateful that the Prince Bernhard Cultural fund and Cost U Less are supporting the production of the story video and this Blue Carpet Event.

Loeki Morales, President of the Beyond Kultura Events Foundation