Royal Dutch Airlines KLM started flying its new Amsterdam-St. Maarten-Guyana route on Wednesday, using the Boeing 787.

This photo shows the 275-seat aircraft lining up for take-off at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) around 3:00pm Wednesday. The flight will be operated twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays

