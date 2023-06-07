Board of institute of statistics and economic studies installed | THE DAILY HERALD

ITSEE Chairman Alain Richardson with Vice President Ida Zin Ka Ieu.

MARIGOT–The first board of directors of Institut Territorial de la Statistique et des Etudes Economiques de Saint-Martin (ITSEE) was chosen on June 2 at an election chaired by the board’s oldest member, Second Vice President Bernadette Davis.

Following the first round of voting, First Vice President Alain Richardson was unanimously elected Chairman of the ITSEE Board of Directors. New President of the Economic, Social, and Culture advisory council (CESC) Ida Zin Ka Ieu is representing CESC on the ITSEE board and was elected Vice President of the new structure.

Richardson expressed his sincere thanks to each member of the board for their confidence and support. He also warmly thanked President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington and all the territorial councillors for their commitment to the creation of the institute.

Richardson said: “ITSEE has a vital role to play in the economic development of our territory. In addition to providing accurate data on the state of the various economic sectors, and monitoring trends and developments, it will also have a strategic role to play in defining and implementing public policies tailored to the needs of the population and the local economic, social and cultural context.

“To this end, ITSEE will provide governance with the tools needed to evaluate, model and anticipate future strategic orientations, while measuring the relevance of current orientations in a regional or international competitive environment particularly shaken by an unprecedented succession of major events since 2020.”

He said he is keen to make ITSEE “a key player in terms of analysis and statistics in all fields, as well as a real driver of socio-economic development for our territory.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/board-of-institute-of-statistics-and-economic-studies-installed