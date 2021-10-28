Boardwalk at Mullet Bay Beach to be restored | THE DAILY HERALD

The old Mullet Bay Beach boardwalk.

PHILIPSBURG–The Mullet Bay Beach Boardwalk, which was damaged prior to Hurricane Luis, will be restored.

The restoration will be done with the assistance of investor Frank Teboul. The idea of the restoration came about during a conversation between Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Roger Lawrence and Teboul.

During Lawrence’s initial visit to the area, the remains of the Mullet Bay Boardwalk caught his attention. He recalled his childhood experiences and the significance the boardwalk represented for the community – a place of gathering and fellowship.

The importance of community engagement and social responsibility was underscored by Teboul, who said he would love to assist with the restoration of the boardwalk, adding that it will bring a natural appeal to the area and further enhance the quality of offerings at Mullet Bay.

Teboul thanked Lawrence for sparking the idea and has moved forward to bring the idea to fruition to beautify the Mullet Bay Boardwalk. A vision of mixing the old and new, rendering plans have started for the development of the area and it is hoped that stakeholders can come together to recreate the boardwalk to be a symbol of resiliency and collaboration for St. Maarten, it was stated in a press release.

The TEATT Ministry wants to capture people’s most memorable moments of the Mullet Bay boardwalk and is requesting that the public share their stories by submitting these to email

Lawrence recently had a follow-up meeting with Teboul, who aims to add to the overall beach experience with a new bar named Kalatua, which is currently in the development stages and is slated to be completed on December 31, 2021. “K(C)ala” meaning “small beach” and “Tua” meaning “yours” is hoping to provide an enhanced impression of Mullet Bay.

“To escalate and grow our tourism product, investment is needed. To stand out as a destination of choice we need new experiences and product diversification. I welcome new investments, as they demonstrate the confidence investors have in our country and our people,” Lawrence said in a press release.

“St. Maarten does a great job of attracting repeat visitors, and I want to contribute by helping in positioning St. Maarten as an elevated market. I would like that tourists are given an extra opportunity to want to stay here. My target area is comparable to the establishments in St. Barths and/or Miami. I am a dreamer, and my dream is to create an atmosphere like the famous Ibiza sunset at the beach,” stated Teboul.

