Boardwalk Boulevard shows signs of neglect | THE DAILY HERALD

Sand covering large portions of the walkway and a bin with overflowing garbage.

PHILIPSBURG–The look and feel of Philipsburg continues to decline, with Boardwalk Boulevard growing increasingly unsightly each day. Beach sand has crept over large portions of the concrete walkway – originally designed to protect the town from wave damage – making it difficult in some areas to distinguish where the walkway ends and the beach begins.

Although Boardwalk Boulevard remains a popular fitness route for many residents, it is marred daily by mounds of garbage left behind. Leaking bags, often containing used oil and other liquids, stain the concrete and create both an eyesore and a hygiene concern.

Safety is another growing issue. Boardwalk Boulevard was never intended for vehicle traffic, yet pedestrians – including small children on bicycles – now find themselves dodging cars and speeding scooters.

Without urgent attention, this space risks losing its charm, safety, and community value. But, more than anything, it can further structurally deteriorate, a development that could have severe consequences for the town.

