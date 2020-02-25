Boardwalk parking lot? | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Nature Foundation won the battle against drivers parking on the sandy section of Great Bay Beach just beyond Walter Plantz Pier, but the parking problem has just crept further up, with drivers now opting to park on Boardwalk Boulevard, an area designated as a pedestrian-only zone. The haphazard parking coupled with driving on the concrete structure by every kind of vehicles, including trucks, as if it were a road, is causing much wear on the surface of the “boardwalk” which was constructed, among other things, to limit flooding of Philipsburg. In photo: Several vehicles were seen parked in the vicinity of Sea Palace, including “Par 1”, the main vehicle of the Parliament of St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/boardwalk-parking-lot