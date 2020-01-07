Boat captain, security officer involved in altercation at pier in Statia’s harbour | THE DAILY HERALD

Officers of Police Force Caribbean Netherlands and security officers at Charles A. Woodley Pier in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Police Force Caribbean Netherlands officers were dispatched to the Charles A. Woodley Pier in Gallows Bay, St. Eustatius, on Thursday, January 2, because a female security officer was attacked by the captain of a local sailing vessel.

The security officer S.B., who was on duty at the time, claimed that she had been assaulted by sailboat captain R.W. However, the captain claimed that he was assaulted by the security officer first.

The police are conducting an investigation to determine what exactly transpired and what had led to the altercation. The case will subsequently be turned over to the prosecutor.

Chief Inspector of Basic Police Care, Robelto Hodge noted that “for some time now” police have been summoned to the port facilities on various occasions because of conflicts involving harbour personnel and/or security officers and individuals who make use of the port facilities.

“The port facilities in St. Eustatius have to comply with some very stringent international standards and treaties to be able to continue operation. International inspectors fly into Statia from time to time to conduct unannounced inspections. If our port does not comply with the international standards it will have serious consequences for St. Eustatius. That can result in the cancellation of various sailing vessels that now frequent our shores, which in turn can impact the economy of the island,” Hodge explained.

Bird’s-eye view of Charles A. Woodley Pier.

The new instructions and measures that have been implemented are not meant to harass or cause inconvenience to visitors to the harbour, “but are meant to protect us against the various threats that exist,” he said.

The police have regular contact with the security officers at the ports of entry. Hodge said that the security officers are encouraged to call the port police for assistance when individuals do not comply with instructions regarding the use of the ports of entry, especially in relation to the safety on the island.

“Individuals making use of the port facilities are strongly encouraged to adhere to the instructions of the security on duty. If those who are making use of the port facilities have a conflict with the security on duty outside of regular working hours, there is always someone from the harbour management on call 24/7,” Hodge said.

Failure to comply with the instruction of the security officer on duty can lead to the arrest and prosecution of those who are in violation of the security measures that have been implemented. Individuals can be arrested for various offences.

“Although an individual may possess a harbour pass, if they do not comply with the instructions given by the harbour officials – which includes the security officer – that individual can be arrested and prosecuted for trespassing, breaching or intrusion on the premises of the harbour facilities, or if that individual stays on the premises without the permission and against the instruction of the harbour officials,” Hodge explained.

Persons can also be arrested and prosecuted for defamation of character and/or physical assault, and/or threats of physical violence against a government security official during the official execution of his or her duties.

“Individuals who intentionally destroy harbour property, block the entrance to the harbour, or drive a vehicle into the harbour facilities can and will be arrested and/or prosecuted,” Chief Hodge ended by saying.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93792-boat-captain-security-officer-involved-in-altercation-at-pier-in-statia-s-harbour