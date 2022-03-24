‘Boat Master 3’ training attended by Statians | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the training.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A group Statians recently attended a “Boat Master 3” training, intended to equip them with the skills needed to work as a seafarer on commercial vessels that are currently operating in St. Eustatius waters.

The education programme is a joint venture of various departments in the public entity St. Eustatius, the maritime training institute, De Ruyter Training and Consultancy (DRTC) and the Caribbean Netherlands Shipping Inspectorate.

The training in progress.

Two types of commercial ships operate in Statia’s waters: the “Annex 6” vessels and small commercial vessels (SCVs). Five Annex 6 vessels are owned by dive shops and private persons. These are operating commercially only around the island. As of January 1, 2025, these vessels must have at least one person with a Boat Master 3 licence onboard.

The SCV vessels fall under the Small Commercial Vessels Code and are allowed to operate commercially, between the islands. Currently, there are no Statia vessels sailing under the SCV Code regulations.

The Boat Master courses are mentioned in the Caribbean Small Commercial Vessel Code. This Code also describes what level of licence one may need for each vessel. There are three levels: Boat Master 1 (which is the highest level) and levels 2 and 3. The ferry Makana, for example, requires a Boat Master 1 level of competency and the Global Terminal Investment (GTI) tender boats require a Boat Master 2 licence.

It is expected that the group of students will be able to attend the Boat Master levels 2 and 1 courses this year as well.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/boat-master-3-training-attended-by-statians