Boat owned by Calypso Charters on fire at sea | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–A boat that was being chartered by tourists from Cap Juluca caught fire at sea off the western part of the island on Saturday afternoon. There has been no official report of the incident, but reportedly all passengers jumped into the sea and were rescued or swam ashore. There were several boats in the vicinity as it was all part of the Poker Run.

The burnt boat was the newest in the fleet for Calypso Charters so will be a big loss.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/boat-owned-by-calypso-charters-on-fire-at-sea