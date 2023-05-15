Bob Post appointed as PJIA’s new CFO | THE DAILY HERALD

Bob Post





AIRPORT–Bob Post, who has extensive experience in the financial industry, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) effective April 25, 2023.

The appointment has been approved by the shareholder, PJIA said in a press statement on Monday.

Post, who has extensive experience in the financial industry, having worked for big construction companies worldwide for almost 35 years, replaces Ben van der Klift who stepped down to pursue other career opportunities outside the company.

Managing Director of PJIAE’s Holding Board Perry Wilson: ‘Bob Post is a unifying leader who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the financial performance of PJIAE. I am convinced that as our new CFO, he will be instrumental in the delivery of our strategy execution, while promoting operational excellence and delivering on our promises to all our partners and stakeholders.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bob-post-appointed-as-pjia-s-new-cfo