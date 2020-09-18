Body discovered in house in Friar’s Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The lifeless body of a man was discovered in a dwelling on the road to Friar’s Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Residents in the area called the Gendarmerie after noticing a strong odour coming from the premises. Gaining access to the house proved to be a challenge as it had been completely boarded up with zinc sheets.

Using a tall ladder, it took seven firefighters and eight Gendarmes to eventually gain entry where they found the body. The Gendarmerie indicated ‘rigor mortis’ had already set in. The name of the deceased has been mentioned as “Moses” in social media posts. This newspaper has not been able to verify the identity of the deceased.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of death.

