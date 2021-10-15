Body found in waters of Marina Port la Royale | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The body of a man was found in the waters of Marina Port La Royale on Thursday afternoon.

It was retrieved by police officers and an investigation has been opened. However, the Gendarmerie has not communicated so far on details of the deceased or possible cause of death.

An unconfirmed report suggested the deceased had been living on a yacht in the Lagoon close to the marina.

