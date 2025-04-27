Bonaire activists protest outside Catshuis over climate inaction | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–A group of demonstrators gathered outside the monthly Kingdom Council of Ministers (“Rijksministerraad”) meeting on Friday morning to call attention to the urgent climate threats facing Bonaire. Although State Secretary Ferenc Zsolt Szabó saw the group on his way into the meeting, he reportedly did not realize they were representing Bonaire.

Representatives from Greenpeace and activists from both European and Caribbean Netherlands joined forces to protest what they see as continued delays by the Dutch government in implementing effective climate policy.

“Bonaire can’t afford to wait any longer,” said Greenpeace Netherlands director Marieke Vellekoop, who took part in the protest.

The demonstrators positioned themselves outside the gates of the historic Catshuis, the venue for weekly Cabinet meetings and the monthly “Rijksministerraad”. Their banners—reading “See you in court” and “Nos ta warda bo den korte” (Papiamentu for “We’ll be waiting for you in court”)—were clearly visible to ministers, state secretaries and journalists entering the premises.

The protest banners referenced the upcoming Climate Case Bonaire, which is scheduled to be heard on October 7 and 8 at the District Court in The Hague. The lawsuit, filed by Greenpeace Netherlands and eight Bonaire residents, claims the Dutch government has failed to adequately protect the island from the impacts of climate change and must act more decisively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide (CO₂).

“We submitted new documents in January and expect a response from the government in June. The case will then proceed to trial in October,” said Churmer Bomba, a Bonaire native and Greenpeace campaigner. Speaking to newspaper “Amigoe” on Friday morning, he emphasized the urgency: “Policy needs to be accelerated—residents of Bonaire are already at risk.”

The activists voiced concern that climate policy does not appear to be a priority for the current Dutch government. On Friday, Climate and Green Growth Minister Sophie Hermans, representing the right-wing People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy VVD, was set to present her plans, but Greenpeace remained sceptical.

“What we’re seeing now is a string of handouts to industry, not climate policy,” said Vellekoop. “We don’t know who this VVD minister is trying to convince, but in court, the government will need a much stronger argument.”

Greenpeace expressed confidence in the outcome of the lawsuit, citing a previous legal victory over nitrogen pollution policy. In that case, the court ruled that the government must at least comply with its own environmental laws. For the Climate Case Bonaire, the government is also legally required to meet its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

Minister Hermans, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister representing the VVD, arrived early at the Catshuis, making it unclear whether she saw the demonstration. “Amigoe” requested comment from her office but has not yet received a response.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bonaire-activists-protest-outside-catshuis-over-climate-inaction