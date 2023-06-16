Bonaire announces reintroduction of Winair flights to St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

KRALENDIJK–Winair in partnership with Flamingo Airport and Tourism Corporation Bonaire announced that it will include Bonaire in its portfolio of destinations with the reintroduction of flights to Bonaire from St. Maarten with a stopover in Curaçao, starting July 2023.

There will be two weekly flights to/from St. Maarten on Thursday and Sunday. With these added flights Winair will provide visitors the opportunity to travel seamlessly from St. Maarten and surrounding islands to visit Bonaire. Also it provides the community of Bonaire more connections to Curaçao, and better, seamless connectivity to St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius.

From Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten, Winair offers connections to 15 destinations, in particular Saba and St. Eustatius. The flights from Bonaire will afford passengers same day connections to these destinations and vice versa.

With the new ATR aircraft this route becomes available again. Winair began service to Bonaire exactly five years ago July in 2018. Winair’s new ATR aircraft offers 48 comfortable seats, a lavatory, in-flight service with flight attendants for your safety and convenience. It takes approximately two hours to travel from Curaçao to St. Maarten.

“WINAIR is very pleased to reintroduce our services to Bonaire,” stated Michael Cleaver, President CEO of WINAIR, “We are proud to be the only airline that serves all six Dutch Caribbean Islands. Our services were suspended due to the effects of COVID, WINAIR remains committed to the North and Southern Caribbean, in particular the Dutch Caribbean.”

Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, said: “We are thrilled to announce the reintroduction of flights to Bonaire from Curaçao and St.Maarten in partnership with Winair. This collaboration will provide enhanced connectivity and seamless travel options for visitors from St. Maarten and surrounding islands to experience the beauty of Bonaire. Additionally, it will offer the Bonaire community improved connections to Curaçao and convenient access to St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius. We are confident that this renewed route will contribute to the growth and development of tourism in our region.”

CEO of Bonaire International Airport Maarten van der Scheer said: “We are very happy to see Winair back at Flamingo Airport. There’s a big demand for inter-island connectivity, and this flight will connect communities, businesses, friends and family. The new route serves the community of Bonaire in many ways. Especially the seamless one-day journey between the BES islands was a priority for Flamingo Airport and its passengers.”

Winair flights from St. Maarten to Curaçao and from Curaçao to Bonaire are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays, departing from St. Maarten at 8:30am.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bonaire-announces-reintroduction-of-winair-flights-to-st-maarten