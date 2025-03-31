Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba talk amendments with Dutch Senate | THE DAILY HERALD

The Senate Committee on Kingdom Relations Korel of the Dutch Parliament welcomed representatives of the Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.





KRALENDIJK–On March 25, a delegation from Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba was received by members of the Senate Committee on Kingdom Relations Korel of the Dutch Senate. The delegation continued its efforts to foster dialogue and inclusion in the process of amending the WolBES and FinBES laws.

During the meeting, as in previous sessions, the delegation emphasised that their presence was intended to voice concerns about the decision-making process and advocate for open dialogue rather than conflict. The delegation reiterated that they were acting as a united front.

Given the State Secretary’s position that no dialogue would take place with the Island Councils, it was crucial for the delegation to engage with the Senate Committee to stress the importance of consultation.

A member of the joint delegation opened with a statement referencing the WolBES law and its explanatory memorandum, which stipulate that the evaluation must be conducted jointly and with the agreement of all three islands.

The constitutional advisor accompanying the delegation elaborated on the supranational norm of the right to self-determination, as enshrined in international treaties and human rights conventions. Reference was also made to Article 132a of the Dutch Constitution, which establishes the unique structure of the islands and the principle of positive differentiation.

The senators posed various questions, including whether there were objections to the proposed amendments. A representative from the delegation clarified that the primary concern was not the substance of the amendments but the lack of an inclusive process.

An agreement list, previously drawn up in collaboration with the former State Secretary, is now being unilaterally amended by the new State Secretary, without consulting the parties who initially established the agreements.

The delegation stressed that the WolBES and FinBES laws should not be compared to ordinary legislation, as they form the constitutional foundation of the islands. The Island Councils firmly oppose any adjustment to the constitutional framework of the three islands without considering the voices of all representatives.

Reaffirming their commitment to constructive dialogue, the delegation called on policymakers to ensure transparency and collaboration in shaping the future governance of the islands. Their message remained clear: involve us, don’t merely inform us.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of cooperation, mutual respect, and honesty. The island delegation reflected positively on the dialogue and remains committed to making the voices of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba heard.

