Book Club reflects on legacy of the late Maryse Condé | THE DAILY HERALD

Book Club meeting at Sandy’s Too in La Savane to honour the legacy of the late Maryse Condé.

MARIGOT–At a heartfelt gathering on April 20, the literary association United Women Book Club (UWBC) in collaboration with Swali-ka at Sandy’s Too in La Savane came together to honour the remarkable legacy of Maryse Condé, a towering figure in the literary world.

“Fondly referred to as the Grande Dame of the literary sphere, Maryse Condé transcended mere authorship, emerging as a voice and advocate for the French-Caribbean diaspora,” said the Book Club in a statement. “Maryse Condé’s influence extended far beyond her role as a writer; she was a playwright, an award-winning novelist, critic, and an activist.

“Her passing on April 2, 2024, at the age of 90, marked the end of an era, but her legacy continues to inspire generations.”

The tribute ceremony, organised by UWBC was a poignant reflection of Maryse Condé’s multifaceted contributions. Attendees immersed themselves in her works through readings and personal testimonials, accompanied by the rhythmic beat of drums. A moment of silence, punctuated by a candle-lighting ceremony, served as a solemn reminder of her enduring impact.

Sidonie Voukamba from the UWBC circle eloquently narrated Maryse Condé’s life journey, capturing the essence of her literary prowess and unwavering commitment to social change.

Safiyya Chance, the secretary of UWBC and host of the event, shared her personal connection to Maryse Condé’s work, underscoring the profound influence it had on her own life.

Powerful readings by Axelle Kaulanjan, who penned an article on Maryse Condé, and heartfelt contributions from Stephie Gumbs, Derothee Desbonnes, Christelle Clémente and Melba Wescott left the audience deeply touched, further illustrating the profound impact of the author’s work on individuals from diverse backgrounds.

In closing, founder and President Danielle Chance urged attendees never to forget Maryse Condé, but to cherish her memory by immersing themselves in her words. Embracing the power of literature, UWBC pledged to uphold Maryse Condé’s legacy by empowering individuals and fostering positive transformation, one book at a time.

“As we honour Maryse Condé’s unparalleled contributions to literature and activism, let us commit to preserving her legacy and continuing her mission of inspiring change through the transformative power of words,” said Chance.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/book-club-reflects-on-legacy-of-the-late-maryse-conde