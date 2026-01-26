BPO class passes traffic control exam | THE DAILY HERALD

Class 2024-1

WILLEMSTAD–The Basic Police Training BPO class 2024-1 successfully completed its traffic control exam at Hòfi Bill in Curaçao last Tuesday. This regards the practical part, an important component of the programme.

The test was organised and administered by the Examination Office, with the support and cooperation of the instructors. Participants were able to demonstrate that they possess the required knowledge and skills in traffic control.

Law Enforcement & Safety Training Institute ORV congratulated the students on their results and wished them success in the next steps of their further education.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bpo-class-passes-traffic-control-exam