BPWC SXM hosts ‘Members In Motion’ at Simpson Bay Resort | THE DAILY HERALD

BPWC SXM event attendees with keynote speaker Danielle Glasgow-Chance (seated, front row, fourth from left).

SIMPSON BAY–Business Professional Women Concordia (BPWC SXM) hosted a second “Members in Motion” session on Wednesday, May 7, this time chaired by Danielle Glasgow-Chance, at the Simpson Bay Resort Conference Centre, on the theme “Self-Seeking Fulfilling Prophecy.”

This engaging and transformative session on the concept of Self-Fulfilling Prophecy attracted a full-capacity audience and prompted overwhelming calls for a follow-up. The event explored how beliefs, behaviours and mindset work together to shape one’s reality.

The atmosphere was set early with an interactive icebreaker that gave each participant a chance to speak, gently easing the group into a reflective and deeply participatory space.

Chance opened the session with a powerful introduction to the definition and origin of self-fulfilling prophecy, paired with a compelling circular graphic that illustrated how expectations – whether self-imposed or projected by others – can become reality when reinforced by consistent behaviour and belief.

A key quote that resonated throughout the session was: “Our thoughts and beliefs form part of the roadmap that steer our actions and behaviours, ultimately setting the stage for our success or failure.”

Vice President Kathia Magdeleine further enriched the discussion by sharing a profound insight during feedback. She described self-prophecy as the alignment of beliefs (mind), actions (body) and conviction (soul). This alignment, she said, sets the foundation for inevitable success – a sentiment echoed by many in the room.

The session was both intellectually and emotionally stimulating. Although the topic challenged attendees to examine their internal narratives, it was presented in a way that was accessible, motivational and uplifting. Participants remained highly engaged throughout and expressed a strong desire for a continuation of the discussion.

To conclude the evening on a reflective and meaningful note, member Maria Chemont delivered the closing reflection, leaving attendees with a sense of clarity, purpose and inspiration. Danielle Chance was widely congratulated for her excellent leadership and delivery. The enthusiastic response from attendees confirmed that this discussion was not only timely but also much-needed in the community.

This event also supports the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Quality Education, particularly Target 4.7, by promoting self-awareness, lifelong learning, and the personal development skills needed to foster sustainable lifestyles and global citizenship.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bpwc-sxm-hosts-members-in-motion-at-simpson-bay-resort