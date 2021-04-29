Brand new superyacht ‘NORD’ in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–While almost all mega- and superyachts have left St. Maarten to return to Europe, the USA or cruising to the Pacific, the newly built 142-metre-long (465-foot-long) superyacht NORD arrived in Philipsburg on Wednesday after a trans-Atlantic crossing.

NORD (formerly Project OPUS), was designed by the Italian studio Nuvolari & Lenard and built by Lurssen in Bremen, Germany, to a Moran Yacht and Ship marine specification.

Moran Yacht and Ship Brokerage’s construction team negotiated the sale, wrote the technical specifications, brought together the design team and oversaw the entire construction process from inception to completion.

NORD has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure, six decks, and accommodates up to 36 guests in 20 cabins for comfortable and independent worldwide cruising.

She has a crew of 40 and gross tonnage of more than 10,000. NORD will only remain here for a short period and will most likely visit St. Barths in the next few days.

