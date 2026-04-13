Brazil wins Curaçao Legends Tournament | THE DAILY HERALD

The final.

WILLEMSTAD–Brazil has won the Legends Football Tournament 2026. The final against host Curaçao ended in a penalty shoot-out, following a late equaliser that extended the match into its closing stages.

Curaçao reached the final by defeating Colombia on penalties in the semi-final, while Brazil convincingly dealt with Argentina in the South American classic.

In the final, Curaçao started strongly. Acha Bernardus opened the scoring, after which Viola equalised for Brazil. Just before half-time, Stallone Isenia put Curaçao back in the lead (2-1).

In the second half, Curaçao seemed to take control of the match and extended their lead to 4-3, thanks in part to goals from Luidjino Hoyer. With only a few seconds left on the clock, victory seemed assured, but former international Lúcio made it 4-4 eight seconds from time, forcing a penalty shoot-out. In the shoot-out, Brazil ultimately proved to be cooler: 4-2.

The defeat was a bitter pill for Curaçao, which, with a relatively young and fitter squad, was the better side for a long time. Its standout player for Curaçao was Stallone Isenia, who impressed throughout the tournament and had already shone the day before in the semi-final against the Netherlands (5-2).

In the battle for third place, Argentina came out on top by defeating Colombia on penalties, just as in the final.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brazil-wins-curacao-legends-tournament