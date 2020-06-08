BREAKING NEWS: Office building evacuated to deal with explosive device | THE DAILY HERALD

The office building housing the St. Maarten Archaeological Center SIMARC Foundation on Welgelegen Road has been evacuated by authorities to deal with the presence of an explosive device in SIMARC’s office. As The Daily Herald reported on the front page of its Friday edition during construction work along the upper parts of the Monte Vista Road in Point Blanche, a “cannon projectile” was discovered by Ronald Wever (left) in a context deep underground.

He brought it to the SIMARC for inspection and preservation of material-culture heritage. On first observation, it appears to be a mid-20th century cannon projectile, perhaps of World War II age and used for target practice on the mountainside. The police had been notified and invited to inspect the projectile, so as to confirm it is safe. Police have evacuated the area this afternoon and were awaiting explosive experts to arrive to deal with the projectile. SIMARC’s Jay Haviser is on the right in the picture.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/breaking-news-office-building-evacuated-to-deal-with-explosive-device