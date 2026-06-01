BRG Hollywood hits 1M YouTube views, PM calls milestone historic | THE DAILY HERALD

BRG Hollywood.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina is congratulating local recording artist BRG Hollywood after he became the first music artist from the Dutch side of St. Maarten to reach one million views on YouTube with his hit song We Not Going Home, featuring C4.

Mercelina described the achievement as a historic milestone for the country’s creative sector and a moment of pride for St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister said the accomplishment represents both a personal success for the artist and a broader development for the island’s cultural and creative industries, noting that it demonstrates the growing reach of local talent on the international stage.

“On behalf of the government and people of St. Maarten, I extend sincere congratulations to BRG Hollywood on this extraordinary achievement. Reaching one million views on YouTube is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and determination. This milestone places St. Maarten's music and culture before a global audience and demonstrates that our local artists can compete and excel on the world stage,” Mercelina said.

He added that BRG Hollywood’s success highlights the potential within the country’s creative sector.

“Our artists are among our nation's greatest ambassadors. Through music, they tell our stories, showcase our culture, and unite people across borders. BRG Hollywood's success is a proud moment for St. Maarten and a reminder to our young people that with vision, discipline, and perseverance, their dreams are within reach,” he said.

Mercelina also acknowledged the support network behind the artist, including fans, family members, fellow musicians, producers, and members of the wider entertainment community.

“As St. Maarten continues to foster opportunities for cultural expression and creative entrepreneurship, the government remains committed to recognising and celebrating achievements that elevate the country's profile internationally,” it stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brg-hollywood-hits-1m-youtube-views-pm-calls-milestone-historic