Brigitte Gumbs and Ayanna Connor Senior and Junior Carnival Queens | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Junior and Senior Carnival Queen pageants were held under the tent at Princess Port de Plaisance Resort on Saturday, attended by a supportive and raucous audience cheering on the contestants during the two back-to-back shows.

Ayanna Connor was crowned Junior Carnival Queen at the first show held in the afternoon. First runner-up went to Naeli Stephen and second runner-up to Lys Defosse. Connor was also recognised in four categories: Miss Marketing, Miss Popularity, Best Speech and Best Carnival Costume.

First runner-up Stephen received Best Dazzle Sportswear, Best Performing Talent and Best Princess Wear. Defosse was voted Miss Social Media.

Brigitte Gumbs was crowned Miss Carnival 2020 after scoring 1,172 points overall in the various segments, winning by the slightest margin over first runner-up Jacinth Grell with 1,171 points.

Second runner-up went to Jilianne Richardson with 1,046 points and third runner-up to Tenisha Carmont (997 points).

Gumbs also earned the accolades of Miss Photogenic, Best Speech, Best Swimwear (149 points), Best Performing Talent (272 points) and Best Carnival Costume (371 points). Grell received Miss Popularity, Miss Marketing, Best Evening Wear (230 points) and Best Interview.

Miss Social Media and Best Creative Culture wear (198 points) went to Richardson.

