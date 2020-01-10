Brison is proud of UP’s performance | THE DAILY HERALD

United People’s (UP) Party leader Rolando Brison and a party board member posed for a photo last night while the election results were coming in.

PHILIPSBURG–“I am proud that we managed to do as well as we did,” new United People’s (UP) party leader Rolando Brison told The Daily Herald early Friday morning when it became clear his party had secured 4 seats in the 2020 snap parliamentary election.

Brison said UP was in a transition period with a new leader, which is a difficult period and its performance under these circumstances is commendable.

He said the next step is for the party to get together as a team and board, have a debriefing and see “what’s the best way to form a government.”

“I am always satisfied when everyone gave all their effort and our candidates really put everything we could [into this election – Ed.],” Brison said in a telephone interview. “It was a snap election, a transition period for the party and I am a new leader. I think, considering everything, I know everyone did their best effort.”

He thanked all the voters who made use of their democratic right to cast their ballots, particularly those who voted for the UP party. “I know there was a low turnout and that affected us, but at least those people [who voted for UP] chose and believe in the party. It is looking like we are the second largest party and the electorate wants to see us in a strong way in government.

“The UP is like a new UP party and considering the new leadership and transition, we are off to a good start. The party will stick to its platform and we intend to deliver on what we promised from a legislative perspective. We still want to legislate affordable homes, consumer banking and an environmental levy. Those will continue irrespective of the formation of government.

“I am proud of my team. They put as much effort as possible into this snap election and we still found a way in this transition period of the UP party do something good.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93911-brison-is-proud-of-up-s-performance