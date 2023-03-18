Brison released, remains suspect | THE DAILY HERALD

The release said the MP is suspected of taking bribes and abusing his position.



The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out, it was stated in the release.



The “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by RST under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.



The Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.