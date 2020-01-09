Brison sheds light on UP’s plans for country | THE DAILY HERALD

UP leader Rolando Brison.

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s (UP) party leader Rolando Brison sheds light on the party’s vision for a number of areas in this instalment of election interviews with political leaders.

The Daily Herald: St Maarten does not have money. Government’s coffers are drying up fast and the economy is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Irma. What are your party’s concrete short- and long-term plans to increase income for government?

Brison: First we must present a realistic and well-supported budget critical for the proper governance of St Maarten, reflecting the needs for governing the island with evidence of the sources of support for the budget, without limiting services to the community.

The budget, when completed, must include funding for economic growth for the country and its citizens; provide support studies for the updating of the GEBE tariff structure so that tariffs reflect the present operating efficiencies of GEBE, resulting in the passing on of savings to consumers through lower rates; create public and private sector partnerships to maximise the benefits of Government support and create incentives for private sector initiatives; develop incentives to attract clean non-tourism industries; give priority to preparing a programme of Government incentives, fiscal and otherwise, aimed at attracting brand-name and five-star hotels to St Maarten; reduce the complexity of the present tax assessment and collection process, thereby making it less complicated and less expensive while increasing compliance; consider the annulment of the profit tax on corporations; introduce low-rate dividend tax; use one flat tax rate; further develop tourism pillars such as stay-over passengers, cruise passengers, marine trade, timeshare and condominiums by creating programmes to convert cruise passengers into stay-over passengers; develop niche and target markets: medical tourism, sports tourism, events tourism; and reduce seasonality by targeting other markets such as the Latin American and Caribbean markets

TDH: Education is in shambles – from claims that the Foundation-Based Education (FBE) system is not working the way it should, to the shortage of educators and students underperforming in some vocational sectors and challenges in the tertiary education system – things are not well. What are your top three priorities for education and how do you plan to achieve them?

Brison: Serving the needs of our children comes easier if we appreciate the culture we live in. Since the majority in St. Maarten speaks English it is easy to see that the language of instruction should be in English. This alone will increase children’s performance in schools.

Social development must include student counsellors at all schools, sufficiently equipped to assist our children. Teachers must be better supported with the tools they need, including proper facilities, and they must have a regular review of their salary. Teachers in the system must receive better retirement programmes after they have served our children and country well.

TDH: What are your plans to address the challenges in the labour sector such as unemployment?

Brison: Develop a comprehensive labour policy incorporating the needs of the island’s economy, taking into account existing labour, as well as graduating students entering the labour force. Study the reassigning of the labour function from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labour to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs where greater coordination between labour needs and long-term education objectives can be achieved.

Require the labour function within Government to prepare and provide greater vision and planning in its key policies such as contracts, working conditions, etc. Encourage investment in our human capital by utilising the Training and Development Centre for Tourism and other Government supported programmes through University of St. Martin. Attract investors through incentives and set conditions to guarantee the employment of local labour.

TDH: The burgeoning landfill situation is getting out of control and while there have been meetings and proposals, etc., no government has been able to bring to fruition a permanent long-term sustainable waste-to-energy solution. What is your party’s concrete long term plan for the landfill and what is your timeline to achieve this?

Brison: First, the solution to the landfill must include stabilising the government so Ministers can execute the tasks we have set as priorities. Within 18 months after being in office with the full mandate to lead, the UP Party would solve the landfill situation.

Establish an environmental committee consisting of Government, business, and environmental groups whose objective will be to ensure that practical and internationally recognised environmental, health, safety and security considerations are given top priority with regard to protecting St Maarten.

Support a viable recycling programme and legislate recycling law. Further sanitise and control the landfill in advance of the waste-to-energy plant and finalise the construction of the waste-to-energy plant, cleaning up the present landfill and creating revenue through energy savings for our people.

TDH: What is your party’s plan to put roofs over the heads of the many residents who are still living under tarpaulins and leaky roofs since Hurricane Irma?

Brison: Fixing homes is a major priority and should come before funding is used in some areas where it simply can wait. While we do recognise finance is limited, we will prioritise so that our citizens do not have to continue living in less-than-adequate conditions through no fault of their own. A hurricane occurred and it was no one’s fault, but we should not create another disaster for those who are hurting by further delaying the repair of their roofs.

But our goal is not limited to doing this, because we recognise that there are major housing needs. We will build more homes and create a path to home ownership after a certain period so our citizens can be proud owners of their own piece of our beautiful island.

We will update existing plans for housing needs on the island, prepare legislation requiring government-owned corporations to invest a pre-determined percentage of their profits into public housing, create incentives for locally established businesses to invest in housing developments where the benefit to the investors will be a return on their investment that will be higher than bank deposit rates, tax and fiscal benefits and other benefits to the investor, expand the criteria for the bidding process on public housing projects to include other factors such as employment and the utilisation of equipment in the immediate neighbourhood and the hiring of young people with challenges.

TDH: What is your position on the future of Port St. Maarten. Do you think it needs a strategic partner and, if not, how do you propose to lift the public company out of its current debt of roughly US$200 million?

Brison: The UP party and its founding members have always been instrumental in ensuring the creation and proper management of our key ports, including the airport and harbour. Our party is a proven master at project management and extremely solution-oriented.

It is sad how the instability and the inability of other parties to manage both ports of entry has caused them to suffer greatly.

The UP party’s top priority will be to get a full assessment of the current state of the harbour. This must be completed within the first four weeks in office. After that, only then can an informed decision be made about what the best route is for the harbour.

Whatever the assessment shows, however, the priority will be in maximising the profits that can be derived by our local people from the cruise industry, especially in such a way that the surrounding area of Philipsburg will thrive. The financial security of the future of the harbour is also important, and this will weigh heavily in such a decision.

TDH: The electorate has been forced to go to the polls almost every year because of the current electoral system. There has been talk about electoral reform for many years, but the issue was never concretely addressed. What concrete plan or proposal will your party pursue to address this issue once and for all and what is your timeline to achieve this?

Brison: Amend article 59 to be more conditional in its use. We would ensure that, as is the case in Guyana, a two-thirds majority of parliament can veto any dissolution of parliament. This is to encourage broad support in parliament. The article will be designed to focus more on solving an impasse or emergency situation rather than being a “tit for tat” mechanism.

Making proper use of the electoral reform committee of parliament. While the previous chairlady of parliament had added this committee, while chairing that committee she had not held even one single meeting. The role of parliament in electoral reform must be expanded upon.

TDH: The Pointe Blanche prison has been plagued by many challenges over the years and the situation has reached a breaking point. What are your party’s plans for the prison and does your party intend to make finances available for the much-needed construction of a new prison? How big of a priority is this for you?

Brison: While we will work to finalise the expansion and renovation of the Pointe Blanche prison, we must also look at the cost benefit of having a new prison and we must at the same time consider the privatising of the prison. UP will establish a review committee consisting of government representatives, business, the church and the prison to study this option.

TDH: What are your party’s plans to permanently (not temporarily) address the traffic situation around the country?

Brison: Implement, in conjunction with other government departments, a schedule system to be used by passenger buses. Assist in improving the current infrastructure by gathering and providing data and support. Assist in prioritising the funding of major improvements to the island’s infrastructure. Finalise the road-networking programme started by the UP Party to increase the number of alternate routes to key developed areas and residences.

TDH: How does your party plan to reform the national health insurance system? Do you generally agree with the draft law in its present state; or will you propose a new system and, if so, what would be the key factors of this new system?

Brison: The draft law on a National Health Insurance System falls short of addressing critical areas of healthy living which the UP Party intends to address once elected on January 9, 2020. We must clearly define the quality of healthcare we want for our citizens and increase access to general high-quality preventive care services.

We must also build a hospital equipped with technology and highly-trained human resources, and use this as a medium to attract regional and international business, thereby generating the revenue needed to sustain a National Health Insurance System and raise the standard of service and care in all areas of healthcare.

This should also be done in collaboration with social health insurance provider SZV, St. Maarten Medical Centre, doctors and pharmacies, and must consider their needs.

TDH: In the immediate aftermath of the election on January 9, which party/parties would your party like to work with in a coalition setting and why?

Brison: The UP party is seeking to attain an outright majority from our people with 10 seats in order for us to also secure constitutional changes for our country.

Closing remarks: St. Maarten has experienced a major decline in economic activity and needs visionary, proven leaders to drive economic growth, stabilise the country and build political stability. The power of the country lies with its people and we must return the power to them.

Two and a half years is too long to be still in a state of chaos in the aftermath of a hurricane. Your full mandate for the UP Party will result in the ultimate turnaround. This means ships return to our shores, US Preclearance, airport rebuilt, harbour strengthened, hospital built, healthcare system clearly defined and revamped.

Justice must work for the protection of the people, not their oppression. Fixing the Philipsburg dump requires vision. We have one chance at getting it right. Choose a party that has proven it delivers. Educational reform must be implemented because it is necessary, not popular, and our children need to understand their instruction in a language they know. Teachers need support, and businesses need help to recover.

These things are all possible with your support, St. Maarten. So, on January 9, 2020, vote early, vote green and together let us return St. Maarten to its days of glory.

