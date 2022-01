Chanel Brownbill was sworn in as deputy Member of Parliament (MP) for United St. Maarten party (US Party) on Tuesday morning.

This happened after his credentials were vetted and he was admitted to Parliament as a substitute for independent MP Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper, who has been suspended.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brownbill-sworn-in